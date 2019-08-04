Amboori killing: Probe team recovers Rakhimol’s dress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team probing the Amboori murder case has recovered the dress of Rakhimol, during its evidence collection with the accused Akhil and Rahul. It was found abandoned in a bag besides a road at Vettamukku near Thirumala.

The police also took the accused to Sasthamangalam to recover Rakhimol’s SIM card which was reportedly thrown out of the moving car. However, the card was not recovered. The accused was accompanied by a battery of police personnel. On Friday, police had recovered broken parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone from a deserted place in Vazhichal near Amboori. Akhil and Rahul were arrested last Saturday.

Akhil confessed that he and his brother had strangled Rakhimol, after picking her up from Neyyattinkara bus stand in their car. Rakhimol’s body was exhumed at the site of Akhil’s new house, which is under construction.

ALSO READ: Akhil planned to commit suicide, say police

Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier. Rahul also confessed to the murder being pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman, which eventually led them to commit the crime.