Home States Kerala

Amboori killing: Probe team recovers Rakhimol’s dress

The police also took the accused to Sasthamangalam to recover Rakhimol’s SIM card which was reportedly thrown out of the moving car.

Published: 04th August 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

amboori murder case

Police with the accused at the crime scene to collect evidence. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The investigation team probing the Amboori murder case has recovered the dress of Rakhimol, during its evidence collection with the accused Akhil and Rahul. It was found abandoned in a bag besides a road at Vettamukku near Thirumala.

The police also took the accused to Sasthamangalam to recover Rakhimol’s SIM card which was reportedly thrown out of the moving car. However, the card was not recovered. The accused was accompanied by a battery of police personnel. On Friday, police had recovered broken parts of Rakhi’s mobile phone from a deserted place in Vazhichal near Amboori. Akhil and Rahul were arrested last Saturday.

Akhil confessed that he and his brother had strangled Rakhimol, after picking her up from Neyyattinkara bus stand in their car. Rakhimol’s body was exhumed at the site of Akhil’s new house, which is under construction.

ALSO READ: Akhil planned to commit suicide, say police

Akhil’s friend and third accused, Adarsh, was nabbed by the police earlier. Rahul also confessed to the murder being pre-planned. The brothers were angry over Rakhimol’s attempts to foil Akhil’s plan to marry another woman, which eventually led them to commit the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amboori killing Rakhimol dress
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp