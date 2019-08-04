Home States Kerala

Attack on C O T Nazeer: Police impound Thalassery MLA Shamseer’s vehicle

During the interrogation, sixth accused V P Santhosh alias Pottian Santhosh gave the statement, according to which it was N K Ragesh, Shamseer’s driver, who gave the instruction to attack Nazeer. 

Thalaserry MLA A N Shamseer

Thalaserry MLA A N Shamseer (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police on Saturday impounded Thalassery legislator A N Shamseer’s vehicle in which the conspiracy to attack and murder former CPM leader C O T Nazeer was allegedly hatched. The police team led by Thalasserry CI K Sanal Kumar seized the SUV (registration number KL 07 6887) on Saturday morning. The vehicle is registered in the name of A N Shahir, brother of Shamseer. It was brought to the police station after removing the MLA board.

During the interrogation, sixth accused V P Santhosh alias Pottian Santhosh gave the statement that the conspiracy was hatched inside this vehicle. According to Santhosh’s statement, it was N K Ragesh, Shamseer’s driver, who gave the instruction to attack Nazeer. Santhosh said the conspiracy took place at two places - Kunduchira driving test ground and near Kinfra Park at Chonadam.

Nazeer was attacked near Kanak Residency at Kayyath Road, Thalassery, on May 18. Ragesh, former office secretary of CPM Thalassery area committee, was also arrested by the investigative team. Police laxity in the case was widely criticised by the Congress and other political parties as Shamseer travelled in the same vehicle to participate in the district committee meeting of CPM two weeks ago.

Kannur DCC had also conducted a protest march from Madathil Peedika, near the house of Shamseer, demanding the arrest of the MLA.

Nazeer demands CBI probe

Nazeer, meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Thalassery said he hoped that the police move to take the MLA’s vehicle under custody was not aimed at fooling the people. He asked the government to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Nazeer said he would move a petition in the court to demand a CBI probe.

