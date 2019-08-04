Home States Kerala

Court extends stay on Jose K Mani’s elevation as KC (M) chairman

A legal expert says it will prevent him from approaching the Election Commission of India

Published: 04th August 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

KC(M) vice-chairman Jose K Mani | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In A major setback to Jose K Mani in his power struggle with P J Joseph to take the control of Kerala Congress (M), the Idukki Munsiff court on Saturday extended the Thodupuzha Munsiff court’s injunction order preventing him from officiating as the party chairman and discharging any functions and powers attached to the office.

The court announced its decision based on a petition filed by Philip Stephen and Manohar Naduviladath, two-state committee members from Idukki owning allegiance to Joseph, at Thodupzha Munsiff court against the election of Jose as the party chairman. Since the Munsiff judge at Thodupuzha court withdrew from hearing the case, it was transferred to the Idukki court.

The court rejected the petition filed by Jose, requesting to dismiss the interlocutory application filed along with the original suit that he should be restrained from officiating as the party chairman. Welcoming the court’s decision, KC(M) Idukki district president (Joseph faction) M J Jacob said the court has accepted P J Joseph’s position as the party working chairman, holding the charge of chairman, as per the constitution of the party.

According to a legal expert, the court’s decision has put Jose in a spot as it will prevent him from approaching the Election Commission of India (ECI) to endorse his election as the party chairman. “With the court extending the injunction order, Jose ceases to be the party chairman,” said a KC(M) leader with Joseph.

Jose, in his reply to the court’s decision, said he would take further steps after discussing with legal experts. However, he claimed the court has only put some restrictions, which would not affect his activities as chairman.“The court has prevented me only in some activities that include initiating disciplinary action against party workers. This will not affect my functioning as party chairman,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jose K Mani Kerala Congress M chairman
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp