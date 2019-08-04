Five get life term in Ottamassery murder case

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Alappuzha District and Sessions Judge P N Seetha on Saturday awarded life term to five accused in the Ottamassery murder case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused. In addition, the accused were ordered to give Rs 2 lakh each to the victims’ family as compensation. Those who got the life term are Paulson, 33, of Andhakaranazhi, his brother Thalish, 37, Shibu alias Thumbi, 37, of Cherthala and Ajesh, 31, of Thanneermukkom and his brother Vijesh, 34.

They are accused of murdering Subin alias Justin, 27, and Johnson, 40. The duo was killed on the Coastal Road at St Peters bus stop at Ottamasserry near Arthunkal in Alappuzha, after the five-member gang mowed down the bike they were travelling in with a heavy-duty truck.

Both were returning home after work at the time of the accident.The murder was executed by Paulson and Thalish with the help of their friends Shibu, Ajesh and Vijesh on November 13, 2015.Past enmity between Johnson and the brothers was the motive behind the murder.

Shibu, who drove the truck, was arrested after a long chase by police and the local people.The other accused, who escaped to Tamil Nadu, were arrested within a week of the incident.Subin, who had no connection with the quarrel, was the unfortunate victim of the crime. Johnson was riding pillion at the time of accident.

In all, eight people were accused in the chargesheet submitted by the police. However, the court acquitted Bijilal, Anilkumar and Sanalkumar after it found that they were not directly connected with the murder. They had helped the accused escape from police after the incident. They turned approver during trail, said public prosecutor P P Geetha. All the accused were sent to the Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

