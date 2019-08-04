Home States Kerala

Kerala government, fishermen concerned over Centre’s Fisheries Regulatory Bill

According to Fisheries Department officers, the new bill has proposed to consider the fishing sector as a single unit and impose regulations for conservation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is all set to convene a meeting of fishermen organisations, boat owners, scientists and other stakeholders later this month to discuss new restrictions proposed by the Union Government under the Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2019.

As per the previous act, the maritime states in the country had rights to manage and regulate fishing activities in the territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles from the coast. However, the new bill proposes to consider the whole exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the country, which extends up to 200 nautical miles, as territorial waters. The Union Government has the right to regulate and manage activities in territorial waters.

The state government considers this an infringement on the federal rights of the state. The state has directed the Fisheries officers to compile a report on the provisions of the act which are expected to adversely affect Kerala.

“The biggest challenge is management of fishing activities in the coastal sea. Now, the Marine Enforcement wing and the Coastal Police monitor activities of fishermen and impose fine for violations. However, the new bill hands over monitoring of fishing regulations to the Coast Guard and even small violations can land fishermen in jail,” said a Fisheries officer.

“The most disturbing clause is the inclusion of the word ‘companies’ among stakeholders. We suspect it to be a move to snatch the rights of traditional fishermen to fish in territorial waters and had it over to corporates. Though the bill proposes stringent action against foreign vessels trawling in Indian waters, the plan is to hand over the sector to Indian corporates,” said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi state president Charles George.

Under the new act, the state will not have power to issue fishing permit and licence to fishing boats. The Centre will snatch the rights, which is against the principles of federalism, he said.

