Home States Kerala

Kerala scribe death: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sriram will continue to undergo treatment in the hospital and will be taken to jail once discharged.

Published: 04th August 2019 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sriram Venkitaraman

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman. (File photo | EPS)

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the death of a Kerala-based journalist KM Basheer in a road accident.

Last night, the Judicial Magistrate went to the private hospital where Sriram is undergoing treatment and remanded him.

Sriram will continue to undergo treatment in the hospital and will be taken to jail once discharged.

The police have registered a case under Section 279 (for reckless driving) and 304 (for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ | From 'demolition man' to drunk driver: IAS Sriram Venkitaraman's fall from grace

Basheer (35) was killed after a speeding car driven by Sriram rammed into his bike in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours of Saturday, police had said.

The IAS officer was returning after a party and was accompanied by a friend when the accident took place. He was reportedly in an inebriated state while driving the car.

Basheer was the Chief of Trivandrum Bureau of Malayalam daily Siraj and was rushed to a government hospital, but could not be saved. Sriram, who also sustained injuries in the accident, was also taken to a nearby hospital.

ALSO READ | Sriram crossed speed limit in an inebriated state, he didn't slow down, Wafa Feroze tells cops

Investigation in the matter is underway.

In a statement recorded of Sriram after the accident, the officer had claimed that at the time of the accident, the car was driven by his friend.

However, the journalist fraternity had alleged that there were lapses from the police during the probe. The fraternity also claimed that the police did not conduct Sriram's blood test.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkitaraman KM Basheer Kerala Journalist Death Case Kerala IAS Officer Death
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp