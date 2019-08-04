Kozhikode man throws acid on wife's face, stabs her

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 32-year-old woman suffered serious burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on her face at Karassery here on Saturday. The man also stabbed the woman with a knife. The victim is Swapna, of Peringazhippuram, Anayamkunnu, Mukkom.

Police said the incident occurred when Swapna was returning home from office. “Her husband, identified as Subhash, poured the acid kept in a bottle on her face. The culprit also stabbed the woman with a knife,” said a police officer.

Swapna was taken to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. The culprit fled the spot after the incident. Swapna and Subhash have been living separately for some time.