KSRTC to start fast passenger chain service

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC is experimenting with fast passenger chain service by curtailing its long-distance schedules from Sunday. They will now be restricted to cover fewer districts. On an experimental basis, these fast passenger chain services will now ply on the Thiruvananthapuram - Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram - Kottayam stretches via National Highway-66 and MC road respectively.

The fast passenger chain service will operate between 5 am till 9 pm. The fast passenger service will be available between Thiruvananthapuram- Kollam, Kollam- Alappuzha, Alappuzha- Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram - Kottarakara, Kottarakara- Kottayam routes every 30 minutes. During peak hours- between 7 am and 10 am, 3.30 am and 7 pm- bus will be available every five minutes.

Most of the fast passenger buses from intermediary depots between major depots have been withdrawn to facilitate chain service. KSRTC in a statement said that services operating on by-routes would not be affected by the new chain service. The streamlining of fast passenger schedules is expected to reduce operation cost by Rs 5 crore in a month, said a KSRTC officer.

Restricting the fast passenger chain service limits the choice of longer distance passengers to Super Fast class and above. The corporation had recently started Super Fast chain service every 15 minutes.

Time schedule

The fast passenger chain service will operate between 5 am till 9 pm.