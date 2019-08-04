Onam-Bakrid fairs to be held across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thousands of subsidised markets selling provision and vegetables will be opened in the state for the Onam and Bakrid festivals. The Supplyco will organise large-scale Onam-Bakrid fairs in all the districts from September 1 to 10.

Besides the products available at the Supplyco stores, the fairs would have vegetables from Horticorp and VFPCK, products from Hantex, Hanveev, Matsyafed, Meat Products of India, Coirfed, Vanasree, institutions under the Industries Department and Women’s Development Corporation.The Onam fairs in all taluk centres will function from September 2 to 10. There will be separate vegetable counters at the district-level and taluk-level fairs.

At least one Onam fair would be ensured in all assembly constituencies. There will be special Onam markets from September 6 to 10.There will be special mini-fairs in 21 panchayats in the state which do not have a Supplyco store. The Supplyco stores which are not part of the big fair would also organise mini-fairs from September 6 to 10.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assigned Supplyco to distribute free Onam kits to AAY beneficiaries, school noon meal programme and the tribal population.The Consumerfed will organise Onam markets in 3500 places. 200 of them would be associated with the Triveni store and 3300 with the help of cooperative societies.

A total of 2000 Onam markets would be organised by the Agriculture and Horticorp. Of this, 1,350 will be organised by the Agriculture department, 450 by the Horticorp and 200 by the VFPCK. Vegetables would be sold at 10-20 percent discount.The meeting was attended by ministers Thomas Isaac, Kadakampally Surendran, V S Sunil Kumar and P Thilothaman.