Kerala to have an IPL-like Champions Boat League (CBL)

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

The Vallamkali (boat racing) season is here and apart from the annual traditional races, Kerala this time will have an IPL-like Champions Boat League (CBL). The CBL will row into action with the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race at the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on August 10. With 12 races spread across Alappuzha, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts, the event is set to become a permanent fixture on the sports calendar of Kerala. Express takes a look at various boat races staged in Kerala, their genesis and rich history, and their global appeal.

Champions Boat League

Champions Boat League is an initiative of the Kerala Tourism to showcase the backwater event before the world under a league format. The aim is to offer tourists a world-class boat race experience, thereby creating a global sporting atmosphere for boat clubs and oarsmen

Participants

Pallathuruthy Boat Club, Alappuzha (Nadubhagom)

Police Boat Club

(Karichal Chundan)

United Boat Club, Kainakari (Champakulam)

NCDC Boat Club, Kaipuzhamuttu, Kumarakom

(Devas Chundan)

Village Boat Club, Edathua

(Gabriel Chundan)

Kumarakom Boat Club and

St Francis Boat Club, Kollam (Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil)

Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom

(Veeyapuram Chundan)

Town Boat Club,

Kumarakom

(Payippadu Chundan)

Brother Boat Club,

Edathua (St George Chundan)

Nehru Trophy Boat Race, Punnamada, Alappuzha (Aug 10)

Pulinkunnu Boat Race,

Alappuzha (Aug 17)

Thazhathangadi Boat Race

Kottayam (Aug 24)

Piravom Boat Race

Ernakulam (Aug 31)

Marine Drive Boat Race

Ernakulam (Sept 7)

Kottapuram Boat Race

Thrissur (Sept 21)

Ponnani Boat Race,

Malappuram (Sept 28)

Kainakari Boat Race,

Alappuzha (Oct 5)

Karuvatta Boat Race

Alappuzha (Oct 12 )

Kayamkulam Boat Race

(Oct 19)

Kallada Boat Race, Kollam

(Oct 26)

President’s

Boat Race,

Kollam (Nov 1)