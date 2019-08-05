Big Sunday drama: Sriram protagonist, babus behind scene

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After hours of public outcry and mounting media pressure, Sriram Venkataraman was shifted to the cell ward of the Medical College Hospital on Sunday night.

The IAS officer, who had been undergoing treatment at a super-speciality private hospital after fatally hitting journalist KM Basheer with a car allegedly under the influence of alcohol, was shifted based on the advice of district jail superintendent and prison doctor on Sunday night. Sriram was first produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate who, after examined him inside the ambulance, advised to move him to the district jail as he had no major health issues.

However, the judge mentioned the jail superintendent could decide whether he should be put behind the bars or referred to the cell ward for further treatment. Following this, the jail superintendent referred him to the cell ward.

Sriram was shifted on a stretcher, his mouth covered in a mask and body in white clothes, in an ambulance first to the district jail from the hospital and subsequently to the special cell ward, which is allotted for accused in criminal cases and prisoners.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the lab where the blood sample of Sriram was examined, has informed the police that there was no alcohol presence beyond permissible limit in his blood.

The report would formally be handed over to the police on Monday.

On Sunday as well, the state capital witnessed high drama as the police and state machinery tried hard to save the IAS officer from media glare. Sriram has also moved a bail application in the CJM court which would be considered on Monday.

If the lab test of the blood sample proves negative for the alcohol intake, it is only a matter of hours before the bureaucrat walks out on bail.

The IAS officer was arrested and remanded on Saturday following the accident near the Museum junction.