Police did not follow procedures to help ias officer get off legal hook

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s almost certain that police did not follow the procedures to help Sriram Venkataraman get off the legal hook without much damage following the accident in which a journalist was killed in the state capital. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera have loudmouthed that no leniency would be shown to protect the young IAS officer, the procedural lapses deliberately committed by police will definitely help Sriram walk away scot free, once all the hue and cry settles.

However, Behera said police will ensure the case is strong enough to stand in court. “I have ordered ADGP Law and Order Sheikh Darwesh Sahib to inquire whether any lapses have taken place in the registration of the case. We will take necessary actions based on the inquiry report,” he said.

Contesting Behera’s stand, experts said the damage had already been done to ensure that police presented a weak case before court to help free Sriram.