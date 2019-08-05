Home States Kerala

Police did not follow procedures to help ias officer get off legal hook

Despite promises of ‘no leniency’ by CM and police chief, deliberate lapses committed by cops could help Sriram Venkataraman go scot free 

Published: 05th August 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman being taken in an ambulance from KIMS Hospital to the District Jail in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s almost certain that police did not follow the procedures to help Sriram Venkataraman get off the legal hook without much damage following the accident in which a journalist was killed in the state capital. Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Police Chief Loknath Behera have loudmouthed that no leniency would be shown to protect the young IAS officer, the procedural lapses deliberately committed by police will definitely help Sriram walk away scot free, once all the hue and cry settles.

However, Behera said police will ensure the case is strong enough to stand in court. “I have ordered ADGP Law and Order Sheikh Darwesh Sahib to inquire whether any lapses have taken place in the registration of the case. We will take necessary actions based on the inquiry report,” he said.

Contesting Behera’s stand, experts said the damage had already been done to ensure that police presented a weak case before court to help free Sriram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp