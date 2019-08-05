UDF MPs may keep off  Sampath meetings: MP K Muraleedharan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan said that UDF MPs may boycott the programmes and meetings attended by A Sampath, who was recently appointed as special representative of the government with Cabinet rank to liaise with the Centre.

He said that the Chief Minister doesn’t trust the MPs elected by the people. “The Chief Minister doesn’t trust the 19 MPs elected from the state and Elamaram Kareem, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

This is the reason why Sampath who just lost the election was appointed with Cabinet rank as the state’s representative in Delhi. I like to know what special skill the former MP possesses that the current MPs do not have,” Muraleedharan said while addressing media persons in Kozhikode on Sunday.

“What is the purpose of making such an appointment after three years of forming the government. Till date, the government hasn’t called a meeting of MPs elected to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha,” the MP said.

“If Sampath makes any attempt to sideline the elected MPs, it would be raised in the Parliament. In that case, we have to discuss the future course of action I like him personally. But he shouldn’t have taken up this position at this time,” he added.