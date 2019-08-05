Woof woof: Officer Buddy brings state its first gold medal

Home States Kerala

The Kerala Police Academy had a surprise hero at the passing out parade of women officers here on Sunday.

Published: 05th August 2019

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Kerala Police Academy had a surprise hero at the passing out parade of women officers here on Sunday.

Buddy, a four-year-old Labrador, won the hearts of the crowd when she sauntered on to the parade ground. No one was mistaken by her relaxed gait.

Buddy, attached with Kasaragod Dog Squad, had just returned from Lucknow where she was adjudged the best sniffer dog of India. She won the gold medal at the All-India Police Duty Meet held from July 16 to 20. “She’s the first Kerala police dog to win this honour,” said her handler K Ajeesh.

Officer Buddy came first in six categories of competition: Obedience, food, resistance, luggage search, building search and ground search, said assistant handler Manu Cheriyan.

More than 52 dogs, including Army and paramilitary dogs, were in the fray. “Buddy sniffed out explosives such as RDX, PETN, TNT, gun powders, PEK buried in the ground, in vehicles and human bombs,” said Ajeesh.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handed over the token of appreciation to Buddy’s handlers. 

After the event, Buddy humoured curious children and grownups and posed with them for selfies.
The dog was trained at the academy in Thrissur in 2015. She was the gold medalist at the state event in 2017, and silver medalist in 2018. Her colleague in Kasargod Police Squad, Rooney, a German Shepherd tracker, came seventh at the National Meet. 

Officer Buddy and Officer Rooney will reach Kasargod on Monday.
The police officers in Kasargod have put up flex banners and planned a function to welcome the two heroes.
 

