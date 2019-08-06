Home States Kerala

Article 370 abrogation: They are taking away our rights, say Kashmiris in Kochi

According to Sajid Khatai, government has literally used force to silence the people of Kashmir and snatch their rights.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

KTWA office-bearers Sajid Khatai and Nasir Hussain at their shop in Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last two days, Kochi city’s nearly 400-member strong Kashmiri population have been a worried lot since they were unable to get through to their dear ones back home in Kashmir either through social media or telephone. Now, with the Centre doing away with Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, their worst fears have proved true. Blasting the Union Government decision to guillotine the law, they are now pretty sure that the valley will plunge back into turmoil and violence in the coming days.

Kashimir native Sheriff Ahamed watching the
Parliament debate on scrapping of Article 370

“The move is wrong. They are taking away the rights granted to us through a settlement reached by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

We are likely to see more violence in the coming days as a result of the Centre’s action,” said  Sheriff Ahamed, 28, who has been in Fort Kochi for the last 12 years doing business. Kashmiri Traders’ Welfare Association (KTWA) president Sajid Khatai said the association members are unanimous in their view the Centre has perpetrated injustice on the people of the border state by scrapping Article 370. 

The situation is going to be tense in the valley as we know how things can take a turn for the worse within a short span of time,” he said. According to Sajid Khatai,  government has literally used force to silence the people of Kashmir and snatch their rights.

“The Centre has snatched Kashmir from Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are now under house arrest and their liberty has been curtailed. Once the ban is lifted, there will be violence in the valley. We don’t want to live a life of fear in Kashmir. There is no value for life in Kashmir and we don't think the Centre’s decision will do any good to Kashmir,” said KTWA general secretary Nasir Hussain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Kashmiris kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp