Article 370 abrogation: They are taking away our rights, say Kashmiris in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last two days, Kochi city’s nearly 400-member strong Kashmiri population have been a worried lot since they were unable to get through to their dear ones back home in Kashmir either through social media or telephone. Now, with the Centre doing away with Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, their worst fears have proved true. Blasting the Union Government decision to guillotine the law, they are now pretty sure that the valley will plunge back into turmoil and violence in the coming days.

Kashimir native Sheriff Ahamed watching the

Parliament debate on scrapping of Article 370

“The move is wrong. They are taking away the rights granted to us through a settlement reached by the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

We are likely to see more violence in the coming days as a result of the Centre’s action,” said Sheriff Ahamed, 28, who has been in Fort Kochi for the last 12 years doing business. Kashmiri Traders’ Welfare Association (KTWA) president Sajid Khatai said the association members are unanimous in their view the Centre has perpetrated injustice on the people of the border state by scrapping Article 370.

The situation is going to be tense in the valley as we know how things can take a turn for the worse within a short span of time,” he said. According to Sajid Khatai, government has literally used force to silence the people of Kashmir and snatch their rights.

“The Centre has snatched Kashmir from Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are now under house arrest and their liberty has been curtailed. Once the ban is lifted, there will be violence in the valley. We don’t want to live a life of fear in Kashmir. There is no value for life in Kashmir and we don't think the Centre’s decision will do any good to Kashmir,” said KTWA general secretary Nasir Hussain.