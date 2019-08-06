Home States Kerala

Counsel wants non-bailable sections against Sriram Venkataraman IAS dropped 

The counsel argued that Section 304 invoked against him after dropping 304 A, was purely on the basis of pressure from media and political higher-ups. 

Published: 06th August 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

IAS Sriram Venkatiraman

A medical doctor who cracked the civil services examination of 2013 with second rank in his second attempt after post graduation, Venkitaraman took on the land mafia at Munnar. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The counsel for the IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, who was accused of killing a scribe in an alleged inebriated condition by ramming his car behind the bike of the victim, argued that since the blood test proved negative for the alcohol test, the non-bailable Sections invoked against him should be dropped.

The counsel argued that Section 304 invoked against him after dropping 304 A, was purely on the basis of pressure from media and political higher-ups. 

Stating that drunken driving charges levelled against the IAS officer will not stand in the light of blood sample result turned negative, he pleaded the court to take notice of the good reputation of the IAS officer and he had even helped to take the victim to the hospital.

READ| ‘Good Night’ message that went wrong: Sriram Venkataraman's pal Wafa Firoze's statement

However, the prosecution argued that section 304 is non-bailable and granting bail to the accused will send a wrong message to society. The doctors who attended him noted that he reeked of alcohol when he was produced in the General Hospital.

There was also substantial evidence to prove that the car was at a higher speed and it hit the victim from the rear, confirming that the fault of the IAS officer clearly led to the fatal accident. Whether he was drunk or not, he drove the car dangerously and this itself is a grave offence and hence he should not be granted bail, he argued.

On hearing the arguments of both parties, the judicial first class magistrate instructed the prosecution to produce the evidence at 2.30 pm while considering the bail plea of Sriram.

The defendant also informed that he would cooperate with investigating officials and will appear before the court of law whenever it required if he gets bail.  

The Court has asked the counsel to produce a case diary and blood sample report. 

Sriram Venkataraman IAS officer journalist Sriram Venkitaraman Kerala IAS officer
