Opposition in Kerala demands CBI probe on PSC exam malpractice

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that the internal vigilance report of the Public Service Commission pointing out malpractice in the constable examination, has vindicated the opposition stand. The UDF had alleged nepotism and malpractice in SFI leaders Shivranjit, Nizam and Pranav getting top ranks in the PSC exam.

Speaking to reporters here, the senior Congress leader reiterated his demand for a CBI investigation provided the high magnitude of the scam. He said that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier blamed the opposition and media of eroding the credibility of the PSC by propagating false news.

Chennithala claimed that the Chief Minister's credibility has hit an all-time low. A detailed probe should be conducted as to how the invigilator allowed these SFI leaders to bring in mobile phones in the examination hall which is banned from examination halls of PSC.

Chennithala also added that only a CBI inquiry will reveal whether SFI, DYFI leaders and their relatives had taken this route earlier also to obtain government jobs. It's highly deplorable and insulting to the candidates who put in several years of hard work for such examinations.