Rain revives after hiatus; red alert in 3 districts

Monsoon is set to revive in the state after a brief hiatus.

Published: 06th August 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Monsoon is set to revive in the state after a brief hiatus. The weather models issued by the India Meteorological Department have predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in many districts in the next four days starting from Tuesday. The monsoon has strengthened after the formation of low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh. 

The system is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours and as a result, rain in most places, and extremely heavy rain at isolated places are highly likely over Kerala within next four days. 

The IMD has issued red alert in three districts - Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode - for Thursday, warning very heavy to extreme heavy rainfall. Orange alert  has been sounded in the three districts – Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod- on Tuesday. 

