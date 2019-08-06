Tomin Thachankary’s wife passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ADGP Tomin Thachankary’s wife, Anita Thachankary, 54, passed away in Kochi on Monday. She was under treatment for a long time due to poor health. The funeral will be held at St John Nepumsian’s Church, Konthuruthy, at 11 am on Tuesday.

She is survived by husband Tomin Thachankary and children Megha and Kavya. Anita is the daughter of the late Varghese Cheriyan and Mary Chacko. Anita, after her higher studies, took up the family business. She played a major role in setting up Riyan-Studio in Kochi, which paved the way for audio recording to relocate from Chennai to Kerala.