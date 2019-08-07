3 persons killed in rain-related mishaps

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 45-year-old labourer was killed after he got trapped under a heap of mud as earth caved in at an under-construction site at Karikutty near Ambalavayal in Wayanad on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased is Kareem PC, a native of Kuppadi near Sulthan Bathery.

In another incident, a 28-year-old youth was electrocuted at Kovoor on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Shameer, of Karakunnath, Kunnamangalam. Police said the mishap occurred around 6.30 pm when the victim accidently came into contact with a broken live wire.

Meanwhile, the body of Prajeesh, 33, a native of Chelari in Malappuram, who had gone missing in the river at Adivaram in Kozhikode, was recovered from near Kaipuram bridge near Kaithapoyil around 9 am on Tuesday. Prajeesh had been missing since Sunday night.