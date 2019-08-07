Budding filmmaker Nishad abducted in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Budding filmmaker Nishad Hassan, a native of Chiyyaram in Thrissur was reportedly abducted by a three-member gang in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Peramangalam police have registered a case after recording his wife Pratheesha's statement.

As per the statement, Nishad and his wife were set to visit Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur. When they were walking to get a bus, a group of people came and attacked the couple. After pushing Pratheesha away, the group kidnapped Nishad in their car.

Nishad's directorial debut Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu is set to release in a month. Though Pratheesha couldn't recognize any of abductors, she said that Nishad had issues with the producer of the film.

With no clues about the vehicle number, the Peramangalam police will trace the CCTV visuals as a part of the probe.