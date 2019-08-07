Home States Kerala

Crime Branch takes over PSC malpractice probe

The Crime Branch has taken over the probe pertaining to malpractice unearthed in PSC  examination for recruitment of police constables to the Kerala Armed Battalion.

Published: 07th August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

KSU state president KM Abhijith and other activists scale wall of the PSC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has taken over the probe pertaining to malpractice unearthed in PSC examination for recruitment of police constables to the Kerala Armed Battalion. The Crime Branch also registered four cases in connection with the report submitted by PSC internal vigilance wing. However, sources said that the investigating team is to be  decided only in the coming days. PSC Vigilance committee had earlier recommended Crime Branch investigation into the rank list controversy. 

On Monday, the wing unearthed major irregularities and malpractice in the constable exam in which former SFI leaders Sivaranjith secured first rank, Nizam, who is accused in the University College stabbing case, bagged the 27th rank and SFI University College unit committee member Pranav came second. All of them were removed from the rank list and they were barred for life from appearing in PSC examinations. 

PSC said its internal vigilance committee report submitted on August 5 found that all the three resorted to malpractice. The commission will be approaching the state police for registering a criminal case in the matter. The interim report of the internal vigilance committee also mentions that modern technological aid might have been used for engaging in malpractice.

The committee also carried out a detailed investigation into the registered mobile phones of the three candidates, with the support of police cyber cell. The cyber cell found that malpractice was conducted using smartphones and watches.

There are reports that Sivaranjith, Nizam and Pranav used mobile phones while attending the exam. The probe team found that the three got answers through SMS. Though exam was meant for Kasaragod police camp, the trio wrote the exam from three different centres. 

PSC chairman was aware of exam fraud, says  Chennithala

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that first rank in the PSC exam for stabbing case accused Sivaranjith, 27th rank for co-accused Nizam and second rank for another SFI leader Pranav were a result of exam malpractice and it did not happen without the knowledge and connivance of the commission chairman and members. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said when the Opposition had cited that the credibility of PSC had taken a beating, the chief Minister said that the Opposition and media were unnecessarily making a hue and cry and destroying the PSC and its integrity. He also reiterated that a CBI inquiry was necessary as people would not trust probe by police. He said that the PSC’s internal vigilance report had reported that grave malpractice took place in the examination and he demanded a criminal case to be charged against culprits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSC examination Crime Branch
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp