Kerala regains pre-flood tourist footfall

The total number of arrivals from abroad was 1,67,666 during April-June 2018.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism has regained the pre-flood tourist footfalls, registering a growth rate of 14.81 per cent in the second quarter of the current year against the corresponding period in the previous year. There was an increase of 6,39,271 tourists (both domestic and foreign) during April-June this year from the corresponding period last year. In the first quarter (January-March), the total number of tourist arrivals was 46,12,937 as compared to 43,18,406 during the same period in 2018.

The number of domestic tourists during the second quarter of 2019 increased to 47,73,739 as compared to 41,49,122 tourists during the same period last year, clocking a 15.05 per cent growth rate. With the growth rate, Kerala tourism bucked the negative trend in foreign tourist arrivals in the aftermath of last year’s calamitous floods, attracting 1,82,320 visitors from abroad in the second quarter of the year — an increase of 8.74 per cent as compared to the same period in the previous year. 

Of the 14 districts in Kerala, Ernakulam registered the highest increase in footfalls with an increase of 1.71 lakh, followed by Idukki with 1.35 lakh. The total number of visitors in Ernakulam was 10,70,613 as against 8,98,784 in the second quarter of 2018 while the figures for Idukki were 5,27,311 and 3,91,674, respectively. 

As for domestic tourists, the number went up by 6,24,617 when compared with the figures of the corresponding period in the previous year – an increase of 15.05 per cent. Ernakulam district recorded the highest number of domestic tourists with an increase of 1.57 lakh while the second-highest increase was registered in Idukki with an increase of 1.31 lakh footfalls.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the positive growth rate in tourist arrivals from both inside the country and outside was achieved by a string of measures that the state government undertook swiftly to repair the damage caused by the floods to tourism infrastructure.“We also launched an aggressive marketing strategy in both domestic and foreign markets to bolster our presence in the highly competitive tourism marketplace. The results are now there for everyone to see,” he added.

