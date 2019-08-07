Nedumkandam custodial death: HC seeks medical report

By Express News Service

KOCHI/IDUKKI: The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to produce the medical reports and the order issued by the Magistrate court in the Nedumkandam custodial death case. The court issued the order on the bail plea of suspended SI K A Sabu, first accused in the case. He submitted that Rajkumar was arrested and detained at the direction of Kattappana DySP and Idukki Superintendent of Police. Sabu made the revelation in his bail petition.

Cops transferred

Idukki SP Narayanan T on Tuesday transferred 31 cops attached to Nedumkandam police station in Idukki in connection with the custodial death of Rajkumar of Kasthuribhavan in Kolahalamedu.The cops, who were reportedly on duty at the station from June 12 to 16 when Rajkumar was kept in illegal custody, were given punishment transfer on Tuesday.

The Idukki SP transferred Grade SI, two senior police officers, six women civil police officers and twenty-two civil police officers. The officers have been transferred to Kattappana, Vandanmedu and Cumbumettu stations in Idukki.