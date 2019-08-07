Home States Kerala

Onam procession to show Kerala’s revival post flood

The procession as part of the Onam week celebration will be held on September 16 on the theme - ‘Kerala’s revival after the devastating floods’.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The procession as part of the Onam week celebration will be held on September 16 on the theme - ‘Kerala’s revival after the devastating floods’. Tourism ministers, secretaries and high-level officers from other states have been invited to participate in a high level conclave that will be held on the day. A high-level meeting chaired by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has decided to invite the Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel for the Onam celebrations. Surendran will go to Delhi to invite him.

Surendran said attempts will be made to bring more foreign tourists to attend the celebrations. Special facilities will be made available for them. He said talks will be held with travel agencies to improve participation. The main theme of the procession is the revival of the state after the devastating floods. Importance will be given to floats that showcase the development initiatives of the state, general education sector, Aardram Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, Life Mission, Care Home, Scheduled Caste housing project, women empowerment, adventure tourism, festivals, tourism development in north Kerala, empowerment of differently-abled and India’s diversity.

Surendran directed the officials to conduct detailed discussions on the theme of different departments. He asked the officials to give gifts to those who suggest good ideas. He called upon the departments to submit ideas before August 14 and with graphics before August 26. Technical committee will evaluate and give a final nod.

Onam procession will commence in front of Raj Bhavan on September 16. Onam week will be celebrated from September 9 to 16 this year with various programmes. Green protocol will be mandatory for the procession. In addition to the various floats from the state, the programmes of more than 10 art groups from North East will also be shown in the procession.

Tourism director P Balakiran, Information and Public Relations Director director U V Jose, IT mission director S Chithra, KTDC MD R Rahul, KITTS director Rajasree Ajith, Additional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin and officers from various departments participated in the high-level meeting.

