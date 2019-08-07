Home States Kerala

Out on bail, IAS babu Venkataraman to continue treatment at Thiruvananthapuram GMC

The board took the position that as they are awaiting some test results it will be inappropriate to arrive at a final decision.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Photo | kaviyoor santhosh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman will continue his treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. A decision in this regard was taken by a five-member medical board which convened on Wednesday.

The officer is currently admitted to the trauma ICU of the multi-speciality block as he is said to be suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and head/spinal cord injury.

GMC had constituted a medical board for assessment of the health condition of the officer, arrested for killing a scribe allegedly in an inebriated condition by ramming his car into the bike of the victim.

The board refused to comment saying that they are still awaiting some test results.

The medical board consists of hospital's surgery department head Dr Abdul Latheef, neurosurgery department head Dr Anil Peethambaran, ortho department head Dr Sajid Hussain, hospital superintendent Dr MS Sharmad and RMO Dr Mohan Roy.

On Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had granted Venkataraman bail as the prosecution failed to produce evidence to substantiate his involvement in the accident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sriram Venkataraman Kerala IAS officers
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK 'resolved' to leave EU by end of October: Raab
Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)
WATCH: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these areas in Karnataka
Gallery
Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi (in picture), BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani, bid farewell to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj as her mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Lodh
IN PHOTOS | Nation bids final farewell to People's Minister Sushma Swaraj
Let us take a look at some of the rare photos of veteran BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on August 6, 2019. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP Sushma Swaraj: Check out some rare photos of the BJP stalwart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp