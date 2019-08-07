Home States Kerala

Out on bail, IAS Sriram Venkataraman to continue treatment at Thiruvananthapuram GMC

The board took the position that as they are awaiting some test results it will be inappropriate to arrive at a final decision.

Published: 07th August 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 01:40 PM

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman (Photo | kaviyoor santhosh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman will continue his treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. A decision in this regard was taken by a five-member medical board which convened on Wednesday.

The officer is currently admitted to the trauma ICU of the multi-specialty block as he is said to be suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and head/spinal cord injury.

GMC had constituted a medical board for assessment of the health condition of the officer, arrested for killing a scribe allegedly in an inebriated condition by ramming his car into the bike of the victim.

The board refused to comment saying that they are still awaiting some test results.

The medical board consists of hospital's surgery department head Dr Abdul Latheef, neurosurgery department head Dr Anil Peethambaran, ortho department head Dr Sajid Hussain, hospital superintendent Dr MS Sharmad and RMO Dr Mohan Roy.

On Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had granted Venkataraman bail as the prosecution failed to produce evidence to substantiate his involvement in the accident.

