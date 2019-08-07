Rain intensifies; red alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode tomorrow 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With rain intensifying in northern Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday. The IMD has forecast very heavy rains (over 204 mm in 24 hours) in the districts.

The authorities have urged the government departments and public to be alert and prepare for any emergency situation.The IMD has also sounded orange and yellow alerts for some districts from Wednesday.

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked authorities concerned to open control rooms at the taluk level.In districts where orange alert has been declared, there could be isolated rains (upto 115 mm) or heavy rains (115-204.5 mm).

Stay vigilant

Red alert

August 8: Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode

Orange alert

August 7: Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur

August 8: Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

August 9: Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod

Yellow alert

August 7: T’Puram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kasaragod

August 8: Ernakulam

August 9: Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur

August 10: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod