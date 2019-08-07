Home States Kerala

Rain intensifies; red alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode tomorrow 

With rain intensifying in northern Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With rain intensifying in northern Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on Thursday. The IMD has forecast very heavy rains (over 204 mm in 24 hours) in the districts. 

The authorities have urged the government departments and public to be alert and prepare for any emergency situation.The IMD has also sounded orange and yellow alerts for some districts from Wednesday. 

The State Disaster Management Authority has asked authorities concerned to open control rooms at the taluk level.In districts where orange alert has been declared, there could be isolated rains (upto 115 mm) or heavy rains (115-204.5 mm).  

Stay vigilant

Red alert
August 8: Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode

Orange alert
August 7: Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur 
August 8: Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
August 9: Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod

Yellow alert
August 7: T’Puram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kasaragod 
August 8: Ernakulam 
August 9: Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kannur 
August 10: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod

