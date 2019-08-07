Soon, starting new ventures won’t need licence, clearance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the public outrage over the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil in Kannur following the denial of permits for his multi-crore convention centre, the state government has decided to bring in amendments to various rules to enable businessmen to start ventures that do not fall under the category of red list and with a capital outlay of up to Rs 10 crore without any licence and permit.

But the entrepreneurs should secure necessary clearance, permits and licences within three years of starting the enterprise. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the light of the alleged delay in providing necessary clearances to start ventures causing trouble for businessmen in the state.

He also reviewed steps taken to raise the position of Kerala in the ease of doing business ranking in the country. The meeting was also apprised that out of 77 action points applicable to the state under the Business Reform Action Plan - 2018-19, around 63 were implemented and the remaining 14 would be implemented soon.

A new business promotion cell is slated to come up at the Industries Department to fast-track clearances for enterprises. NRI investors can directly get in touch with the cell and all the services are to be made available through this cell.

The government is also planning to set up commercial courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kochi with the permission of High Court to settle trade-related commercial disputes. The state government is also planning to set up a high-level Investment Advisory Council headed by the Chief Minister to promote and attract investment and settling issues related to commerce without any delay. A call centre would also be started to provide necessary information related to starting business ventures in the state.

