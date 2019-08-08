Home States Kerala

Crime Branch SP Anil Kumar suspended for misbehaviour

The government has suspended SP Anil  Kumar S who was accused of consuming alcohol and indulging in gross misbehaviour in a public place.

Published: 08th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has suspended SP Anil  Kumar S who was accused of consuming alcohol and indulging in gross misbehaviour in a public place. He was the former Crime Branch SP in charge of Kozhikode and Wayanad. The government order said Kumar consumed alcohol, smoked and urinated in his official vehicle. He was also accused of showering abuse on his driver and gunman.

The state police chief had recommended disciplinary action against Kumar. The government asked the police chief to designate an officer to conduct an inquiry. The incident pertaining to the suspension occurred when he went to attend the funeral of the brother of a senior officer in his official vehicle.

On the way, he drank heavily, vomited and urinated in the vehicle. The driver had to clean the vehicle. On the next two days, he didn’t report for duty. Instead, he remained at the police club where he went on a drinking spree.

TAGS
Anil Kumar Crime Branch
