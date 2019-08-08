Home States Kerala

Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Kerala, disrupts normal life

After a brief lull, the monsoon became vigorous in the state, especially in central and north Kerala, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

Uprooted trees which fell on the Anavilasam-Kattappana Road in the heavy rain in Idukki on Wednesday | Express

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a brief lull, the monsoon became vigorous in the state, especially in central and north Kerala, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. It has adversely impacted normal life in hilly and water-logged areas of various districts. Rail traffic between Alappuzha and Ernakulam was disrupted for a few hours in the evening after trees fell on the track near Pattanakad, Vayalar, and Mararikkulam. The Railways had to divert trains via Kottayam. 

Mud slip was reported on the Bison Valley road near Lock Heart Gap, Idukki, on the Kochi- Dhanushkodi National Highway 85. This is the second in three weeks. Large lumps of loose soil fell on the road on Tuesday night following incessant rain. Since earth and boulders piled up on the highway, the traffic through the Bison Valley route was partially blocked by authorities.  

The rain with high-velocity winds that lashed many parts of the state snapped power transmission lines, flooded houses, caused breaches on Iruvanjippuzha and Chaliyar rivers at many areas in north Kerala. The shutters of Kallarkutty and Pambla (Lower Periyar dam) dams were opened as the water level neared full capacity. 

Water level in the Idukki reservoir rose by two feet to reach 2318.02 ft on Wednesday against the 2316.64 ft recorded on Tuesday. The catchment areas of the dam recorded 71.20 mm rainfall on Wednesday. 
Normal life was also affected in Munnar as the water level rose in the Kannimala river. According to state revenue authorities, around 138 houses were partially damaged and eight were fully damaged on Wednesday, taking the total number of houses damaged both partially and fully to 1992 and 139 houses, respectively. The 17 camps opened by the authorities, so far, has 1,035 people in them. 

Life in parts of Thrissur, Palakkad, Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad were also disrupted as the rain lashed these regions. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued red alert in Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode on Thursday forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.  The department has also issued orange alert for Thursday in Thrissur, Palakkad Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod; Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod on Friday; Idukki and Kozhikode on Saturday. In the meantime, the rain deficit in the state has been reduced to a manageable 27 per cent, and the ensuing rain is expected to help wipe out the deficit entirely. 

Train services via Alappuzha hit
Alappuzha: Rail traffic at Alappuzha remained disrupted for several hours after trees fell on the tracks and power lines at two different places on Wednesday. The trees fell on the Mararikulam- Cherthala stretch around 5.30 pm and the Thuravoor-Vayalar route.  Following the first incident, Jan Shatabdi and Kochuveli-Bengaluru Express trains  continued their journey via Kottayam. After the disruption on the Thuravoor- Vayalar stretch, Alappuzha-Ernakulam Passenger train remained held up at the Cherthala railway station while the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam passenger train was halted near the Thuravoor railway station. Six passenger trains through Alappuzha were cancelled. Train services along the route were restored late at night, officials said.

Highest rainfall recorded (mm) in last 24 hrs ended on Wednesday 8.30 am 
Vythiri    168.0 
Vadakara    165.4
Angadippuram    133.0
Ottappalam    122.8
Perinthalmanna    121.0
Chalakudy    120.2 
Karipu    117.6
Kuppady    115.0
Peermade    110.0
Kodungallur    104.0
Thodupuzha    103.0 
Mannarka    103.0
Mahe    101.6 
Aluva    101.0
Mananthavady    100.

Stay vigilant

Red alert
Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode on Thursday

Orange alert
Thursday: Thrissur, Palakkad Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Friday: Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasaragod
Saturday: Idukki & Kozhikode

