Journalist death case accused IAS officer Sriram Venkatraman has retrograde amnesia, says medical board

It is a type of memory loss caused by damage to the memory-storage areas of the brain following a serious injury, stroke, trauma, thiamine deficiency, brain diseases or some other serious illness.

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman being taken in an ambulance from KIMS Hospital to the District Jail in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, who is undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, is suffering from retrograde amnesia (partial or total loss of the ability to recall events that occurred during the period before brain injury).

According to the hospital, the said medical condition is out of post-concussion syndrome and it might take time to recover from the same. Meanwhile, the officer was shifted from the trauma ICU of the multi-speciality block to high-care (stepdown) ward on Thursday.

"The medical board convened on the day had a thorough look at his medical condition. It was based on this that he was shifted to the ward. In addition to retrograde amnesia, Sriram has scapholunate ligament tear and a slipped disc. He might have to continue to his treatment for three weeks," said an officer of the GMCH.

READ | Kerala HC questions govt’s inaction in IAS Sriram drunk driving case

According to the officer, if needed surgery will be performed on him after three weeks. At the same time, the Psychiatry Department which attended Sriram came to the conclusion he is still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and medications has also been provided for the same.

However, with Sriram suffering from retrograde amnesia, the special investigation team headed by ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb will have a difficult task at their hand as the recording of the statement will also get affected. The team earlier had served notices to Museum Police Station personnel, Wafa Firoze and Sriram.

