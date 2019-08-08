Home States Kerala

Journalist death case accused IAS officer Sriram Venkatraman to be shifted from trauma ICU

The decision was taken by the medical board constituted to assess the medical condition of the officer who is said to be under post-concussion syndrome and is also suffering from spinal injuries.

Published: 08th August 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

IAS Sriram Venkataraman

IAS Sriram Venkataraman admitted to hiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman will be shifted to the ward from the trauma ICU of the multi-speciality block of the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

READ | Pressure from media, politicians to frame Sriram: Counsel

A decision in this regard was taken on Thursday by the medical board, which was constituted by the hospital to assess the medical condition of the officer. The officer who is said to be under post-concussion syndrome is also said to have spinal injuries or scaphoid fracture.

It was on the other day that the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court granted him bail on the case in which he killed a journalist in an inebriated condition by ramming his car behind the bike of the victim.

READ | Sriram’s blood test finds no trace of alcohol

At the same time, the special investigation team headed by ADGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb probing into the accident has served notices on the officers of the Museum Police station to record their statement. The SIT will also record the statements of Sriram and Wafa Firoze, who was with the officer at the time of the incident.

TAGS
Journalist death case IAS Sriram Venkataraman trauma ICU Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital
