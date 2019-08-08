Home States Kerala

Kasaragod-Tvm semi high-speed rail corridor gets Cabinet nod

Kerala will get a special railway corridor along its 532-km length by 2024. It is set to build a `66,079-crore rail line that will enable semi high-speed trains ply between Kasaragod and Thiruvanantha

Published: 08th August 2019 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala will get a special railway corridor along its 532-km length by 2024. It is set to build a Rs 66,079-crore rail line that will enable semi high-speed trains ply between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the mega infrastructure project by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture between the state government and Railway Ministry.

“The completion of the double line spanning 532 km is expected to reduce congestion along the state’s railway traffic,” said KRDCL MD V Ajith Kumar. KRDCL will have to acquire about 1,200 hectares of land for the project. The trains will run at a maximum speed of 200 km per hour. The travel charge is projected to be Rs 2.75 per km, and there will be an annual hike of 7.5 per cent, Kumar said.

KRDCL expects a ridership of 67,740 passengers a day. The feasibility report approved by the cabinet will be forwarded to Railway Ministry for its in-principle nod. In the meantime, KRDCL will prepare DPR (Detailed Project Report) by November. For meeting the project’s expenses, Rs 34,454 crore will come as loans. The Centre and state will need to provide Rs 7,720 crore each.

The state government will spend Rs 8,656 crore on land acquisition and allied matters. The rest of the expenses will be met through other loans by the Centre and state government, said Kumar. As a 100 percent green project, the Semi High-Speed Rail (SHSR) line is expected to reduce journey time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod from 12 hours to just four hours. The running time between the state capital and Kochi will be only 90 minutes. The airports at Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be connected in the SHSR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
semi high-speed rail Thiruvananthapuram Kasaragod
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp