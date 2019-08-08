Kerala govt decides to regularise illegal buildings in Idukki

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to regularise illegal constructions in Idukki with certain conditions, heeding to the long-pending demand of farmers and small-scale traders in the hilly district. Buildings with an area of up to 1,500 sq ft, situated in up to 15 cents of land with title deed, would be validated, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters during his briefing on Cabinet decisions. The Kerala Land Assignment Rules, 1964, will be amended for the purpose, he added.

Owners of commercial buildings with area of more than 1,500 sq ft, and located in land below 15 cents with title deed, should prove that it is their only source of livelihood. The District Collector will examine such cases and prepare a report, which will be sent to the government for approval on case-by-case basis.

State to cancel title deeds of illegal buildings in Idukki

For commercial buildings that have come up illegally, the title deeds will be cancelled and the land and building will be taken over by the government. Such acquired property will be given on lease on the rates and conditions prescribed in the relevant rules.

In case construction has been carried out after encroaching government land, such buildings will be taken over and put up for public use, the Chief Minister said. A five-member committee constituted to examine title deeds issued in an unauthorised manner (including Raveendran patayam), has been asked to take follow-up action on such cases within three months, Pinarayi said.

Cases which were under the consideration of the Munnar tribunal will be considered by the respective courts from where they were referred. The government will recommend to the Governor to issue an ordinance in this regard. In order to ensure that the buildings are used only for the purpose for which title deed was granted, entries will be made in the building permit, the Chief Minister added.