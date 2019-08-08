Home States Kerala

Kottayam native shot dead by robber in US 

A 68-year-old Kottayam native was shot dead after being carjacked at gunpoint by a bank robber at Valrico in the US state of  Florida. 

KOTTAYAM:  A 68-year-old Kottayam native was shot dead after being carjacked at gunpoint by a bank robber at Valrico in the US state of  Florida. Mathew Korattiyil of Peroor near Ettumanoor was attacked at the parking lounge of  CenterState Bank, 1815 E Brandon Boulevard,  around 10.30 am local time (10.30 pm IST) on Tuesday, as per the information received by his kin in Peroor.

Mathew Korattiyil

“We first got information Mathew was missing.Later, the US Police reached Mathew’s  Florida residence and broke the bad news,” said his relative Thomaskutty of ‘Mulakkal’, Kidangoor.

According to authorities, as the armed bank robbery suspect James Hanson Jr, 39, was trying to flee, he pointed a gun at Mathew, shoved him to the passenger’s side of the latter’s SUV and carjacked him. Hours later, Mathew was found dead outside Sacred Heart Knanaya Catholic Community Centre at Valrico.

  • Jayashankar
    Gun Culure is taking a tool in US. so far none of the presidents are coming forward to Ban it. Robbers in US knows that Indians have gold and in some places many indians had removed Symbals that shows they are Indians.
    13 hours ago reply
