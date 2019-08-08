Malayali soldier shot dead in Kashmir

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The body of Malayali soldier Visakh Kumar from Sasthamcotta who was shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir will be cremated on Friday. Visakh, 22, is the son of Vijayakumar and Shyamala Amma.



According to the information given by authorities to the relatives, the incident took place on Tuesday.

Visakh, who joined the Army about two years ago, was serving with the Army Medical Corps in Kashmir’s Uri sector.

The relatives have only received the information that Visakh was shot dead. More details have not been conveyed, they said. Visakh’s brother Vimal Kumar, who is also a soldier, has left for Srinagar. Visakh’s father VIjayakumar is running an engineering workshop.

The body will be brought to New Delhi by air from Srinagar. From there, it will reach Thiruvananthapuram airport at 10.30 pm on Thursday. The funeral ceremony will be held at his home in Kampalady on Friday morning.