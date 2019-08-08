‘Sushma Swaraj's quick intervention saved fishermen’s lives’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Condolences poured in from all quarters on the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The State Fisheries Department has shared its fond memories of the senior BJP leader. Sushma had made a meaningful intervention for setting free 32 fishermen from Kerala and Tamil Nadu who were detained at Diego Garcia on February 2017.

“The men went for fishing in two mechanised boats. Of them, 18 were from Kerala and the rest from Tamil Nadu. “They were detained by the British Navy when they crossed the British Indian Territory.

The state, upon hearing the report immediately, sent a representation to Sushma who was then the External Affairs Minister,” said Fisheries Minister Mercykutty Amma, in a statement. The External Affairs Ministry immediately contacted the British Government and expedited the release of the fishermen.