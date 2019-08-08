Teen chokes to death recording TikTok video

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A Class X student choked to death on Tuesday night at his residence in Methala in Kodungallur while shooting a Tik-Tok video with a shawl tied around his neck. Advaith, 15, son of Kishore and Sreeja, was found hanging from the handrail of the staircase.

Advaith

According to the police, the parents had gone to the house of a relative nearby. When they returned at night, they found him dead.

Upon inspecting the house, the mobile phone was found with the Tik-Tok application open. Advaith is a student of Gurusree Public School, where his mother is the principal. The cremation was held on Wednesday after postmortem. The mortal remains were kept at the school for the public to pay their last respects.