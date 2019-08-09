Home States Kerala

Deluge in Mallapuram villages worse than 2018 flood

Malappuram District Collector Jafer Malik, who is also the chairman of district disaster management authority (DDMA), has requested people not to visit Nilambur in the present situation.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Nilambur in Malappuram is witnessing a situation worse than the mid-August flood last year. The town has been marooned and water has entered hundreds of houses. People moving to the first floor of the house is a common sight in flood-hit regions. Heavy rain has been pounding the area since Wednesday night.

This coupled with landslides in the interior forests of Mancheeri and Akambadath resulted in heavy water flow from hillocks. This led to flooding of Karimbuzha and Chaliyar which in turn submerged Nilambur town.

Nilambur recorded 106.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Thursday. Many people woke up to chest-level water on Thursday morning. As many as 20 houses at Janathapady alone were inundated. Water entered hundreds of shops in Nilambur town causing loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

Water flowing into Nilambur from both sides left the place marooned. The tribal people of Mancheeri, Nedunkandam and Karulayi colonies were shifted to temporary camps. As many as five camps were opened in Nilambur.

Many people are put up at their relatives’ houses. A unit of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is camping in the area. Water-level has risen in downtown areas such as Mambad, Edavanna, Areekode, Vazhakkod and Edavannapara. Minor landslides at Karuvarakundu led to swelling of the river in the region. A hanging bridge at Thonikkadavu in Mampad was washed away in the rushing water.

Malappuram District Collector Jafer Malik, who is also the chairman of district disaster management authority (DDMA), has requested people not to visit Nilambur in the present situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nilambur Kerala Kerala floods monsoon heavy rain
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp