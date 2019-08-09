Kerala rains: Four more killed in Kozhikode district, Kakkayam dam to release more water

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Kozhikode district.

The bodies of Makkool Muhammed Haji and Shareef Sakhafi, who went missing in the river at Valayannur near Kuttiyadi, have been recovered.

In a landslide reported at Vilangad, the rescue personnel recovered the body of Lissy, wife of Dasan. Three houses were completely damaged and three persons are reportedly missing in the incident. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Another person died after falling into the water at Kannadikkal in Vengeri village.

The authorities have advised caution as the shutters of Kakkayam dam will be raised further within two hours. As a precautionary measure, the residents staying on the banks of the river in Cheruvannur, Kuttiyadi, Thiruvallur, Perambra, Thurayoor, Ayancheri, Maruthonkara, Changaroth, Chakkittapara, Velam, Maniyur gram panchayats are being shifted to relief camps.

People staying on the banks of Chaliyar river are also being evacuated as the water level in the river is rising. As on Friday morning, 888 families are sheltered in 60 relief camps functioning in the district.