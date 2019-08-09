Landslides affect inter-state buses; KSRTC operations hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With many roads getting blocked due to landslides in Wayanad and Idukki districts, inter-state bus services were affected. The frequency of KSRTC services operating to Bengaluru and Mysuru through Mananthavady, Nilambur and Sultan Bathery routes was also affected. However, services through Salem-Palakkad route are operational. KSRTC officials said some of the long-distance trips were cancelled owing to heavy rain.

Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

“Since roads are blocked due to landslides in Nilambur area, we have diverted the routes of Bengaluru-bound buses via Mananthavady-Nilambur-Sultan Bathery through the Salem-Palakkad route. We have cancelled Pala-Bengaluru services and we are informing travellers, who have reserved their seats, of the change in schedule,” said a KSRTC official.

With Munnar getting affected, many inter-state buses were diverted. “Services operating on the Munnar-Periyar, Marayoor-Kanthalloor, Ernakulam-Pious Nagar and Pala-Kanthalloor stretch have been hit due to landslides. Many of the services have been stopped and online reservations have been cancelled. Many buses have been blocked at Bathery. We are hoping that the services can be restored by Friday,” said a KSRTC official. Meanwhile, Kallada Travels’ inter-state buses plying to Mysuru have been cancelled. According to a staff of Kallada Travels, no other cancellations have been announced. “Buses will be diverted if roads are blocked due to landslides,” said a Kallada Travels staff.