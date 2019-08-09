Low-lying areas near Perumbavoor under flood threat

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: Perumbavoor, where the highest rainfall was reported in the district on Thursday, is facing the threat of flood. Low-lying areas near Perumbavoor are the worst hit as water entered several houses due to the heavy rain since Wednesday night.

Perumbavoor recieved 86 mm rainfall on Thursday. Saddam Road near Municipal Children’s Park was underwater. Several people residing in the area moved out from their houses. “Canals in the area are overflowing. It was around 12 pm when water started to enter the compound of our house. We hope the water level recedes soon. We have shifted to the house of a relative,” said Saddik, a resident of Perumbavoor. Traffic on the Aluva-Munnar state highway was affected due to heavy rain. However, traffic was normal on MC Road. “We had deployed policemen at all major traffic junctions to prevent roadblocks. Due to low visibility and heavy rain, vehicles were moving slowly. On the outskirts of Perumbavoor town, roads were under water,” a police officer said.

Even though no relief camps were opened in Perumbavoor area, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Plywood factories operating in the low-lying areas stopped operations. Vallam near Perumbavoor was one of the worst-hit by floods last year. Several industries are operating in the area.