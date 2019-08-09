Home States Kerala

Low-lying areas near Perumbavoor under flood threat

Even though no relief camps were opened in Perumbavoor area, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

A house surrounded by water at Perumbavoor on Thursday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR: Perumbavoor, where the highest rainfall was reported in the district on Thursday, is facing the threat of flood. Low-lying areas near Perumbavoor are the worst hit as water entered several houses due to the heavy rain since Wednesday night.

Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

Perumbavoor recieved 86 mm rainfall on Thursday. Saddam Road near Municipal Children’s Park was underwater. Several people residing in the area moved out from their houses. “Canals in the area are overflowing. It was around 12 pm when water started to enter the compound of our house. We hope the water level recedes soon. We have shifted to the house of a relative,” said Saddik, a resident of Perumbavoor. Traffic on the Aluva-Munnar state highway was affected due to heavy rain. However, traffic was normal on MC Road. “We had deployed policemen at all major traffic junctions to prevent roadblocks. Due to low visibility and heavy rain, vehicles were moving slowly. On the outskirts of Perumbavoor town, roads were under water,” a police officer said.

Even though no relief camps were opened in Perumbavoor area, authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Plywood factories operating in the low-lying areas stopped operations. Vallam near Perumbavoor was one of the worst-hit by floods last year. Several industries are operating in the area.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perumbavoor Kerala floods floods Heavy rains monsoon Red Alert
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp