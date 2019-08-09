Home States Kerala

Navy says ready to extend all help to flood-hit Kerala

The Navy had opened its air station for commercial flight operations when the Cochin International Airport was hit by floods in August last year.

Published: 09th August 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

People using a raft to move as road sunk in the flood water in the heavy rain at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode.

People using a raft to move as road sunk in the flood water in the heavy rain at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

KOCHI: Extending all possible assistance to the Kerala government to deal with the flood situation, Indian Navy on Friday said it was ready to open its airport for operation of small commercial flights if the inundated Cochin International Airport remains shut for a longer period.

"In view of prevailing situation, the Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy is all geared up and ready to provide any assistance to the civil administration as and when required," a Defence spokesman said.

He said the state government had requested the Navy to allow the Naval air station 'Garuda' for facilitating civil aircraft operations as the international airport suspended all operations till Sunday.

"Navy is ready to facilitate commercial aircraft operations from the Naval air station," the spokesman told PTI.

ALSO READ: River waters flowing at dangerous levels, warns Kerala CM Vijayan

He said the operations from the Naval air station are expected to be carried out if the Cochin International Airport remains shut for a longer period.

The Airport on Friday announced suspension of all operations till Sunday.

Sources said the state government needed to get the permission of the DGCA before launching the flight operations from the Navy air station.

The Navy had opened its air station for commercial flight operations when the Cochin International Airport was hit by floods in August last year.

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy had undertaken a 14-day long rescue operations in the flood-hit Kerala during the floods in 2018.

The Naval personnel had rescued a total of 16,005 people during 'Operation Madad', launched in August 9 last year for assisting the state administration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Flood Flood fury Kerala flood Indian Navy
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp