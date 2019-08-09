Nedumkandam custodial death: Rajkumar was tortured to death, says fresh autopsy report

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major twist in the Nedumkandam custodial death case, the fresh autopsy by a team of forensic experts has found that severe torture led to the death of Rajkumar. The report stated that “the death was due to complications of multiple blunt injuries on the body”.

The examination spotted multiple contusions on the back of the trunk and back of thighs. The contusions were grave in nature with nearly 15 to 20 cm in length and four to five cm in-depth on both thighs and the back of the trunk. The fresh autopsy found 22 new injuries which might have caused acute damage to the kidney and other organs. Hence, the reason for death has been changed from pneumonia to multiple organ failure, the report said.

The nature of injuries clearly indicated custodial torture. The examination also found bleeding at the joint portion of the thighs, giving ample evidence that Rajkumar’s legs were stretched to opposite sides during the custodial torture.

This apart, the fresh autopsy also underlined the ‘falanga’ torture, (wherein the soles of the feet are beaten) and found more signs for such torture on the back and front portions of the sole.

The team has submitted the report as per the guidelines stipulated by the National Human Rights Commission on custodial torture incidents, attaching necessary photographs and video footage. The body samples were collected during the new post-mortem examination and sent for histopathological examination.

However, the outcome of the histopathological examination won’t affect the autopsy findings, but will only provide additional inputs, according to experts.

Police probe looks biased: HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed the police investigation in the Nedumkandam custodial death case looked biased and there were some missing links in the investigation. The court made the oral observation while considering the bail petition filed by K A Sabu, the suspended sub-inspector of Nedumkandam police station and an accused in the Rajkumar custodial death case. The court also directed the magistrate court concerned to furnish the details of the proceedings relating to the judicial remand of Rajkumar, when he was produced before it in connection with a financial fraud case. The court observed that it wanted to know whether the magistrate concerned had asked Rajkumar if the police had tortured him when he was in police custody. When asked whether the CCTV footage of the police station was examined, the prosecution informed the court that visuals were not available.