PSC questions leaked from exam centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special branch officers investigating the PSC police constable examination fraud suspect that the question paper was leaked from the University College, an examination centre.

The officers received the vital information from Gokul, the civil police officer accused of sending answers as SMSes to SFI leader P P Pranav, who secured second rank.

“The question papers of the absentees were collected with the help of the class-IV staff of the college. The answers were prepared by Gokul and another person named Safeer. The latter sent about 80 text messages to Sivarenjith and Pranav who sat for the examination at different centres in Attingal,” officers said. The accused prepared the answers on the Sanskrit College campus opposite to the University College. The cyber police had found the accused used SIM card-supported smartwatch to receive the SMSes.

According to the police officers, the PSC had a flawed system of handling the unused question papers. There was no proper auditing or safe custody of them. The Crime Branch has registered a case on the fraud. It will be headed by IG S Sreejith.

Besides Sivarenjith and Pranav, PSC had removed the name of A N Nazeem from the ranklist. Nazeem, the 28th-rank holder, is an accused in the police ranklist fraud. All the three have been debarred from sitting for PSC examinations in future. The police and the PSC vigilance are clueless about the way in which Nazeem conducted the fraud. His usual mobile number did not receive any message during the examination. All the three SFI leaders are accused in the attack case in University College.