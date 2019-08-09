Home States Kerala

PSC questions leaked from exam centre

The officers received the vital information from Gokul, the civil police officer accused of sending answers as SMSes to SFI leader P P Pranav, who secured second rank.

Published: 09th August 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special branch officers investigating the PSC police constable examination fraud suspect that the question paper was leaked from the University College, an examination centre.

The officers received the vital information from Gokul, the civil police officer accused of sending answers as SMSes to SFI leader P P Pranav, who secured second rank.

“The question papers of the absentees were collected with the help of the class-IV staff of the college. The answers were prepared by Gokul and another person named Safeer. The latter sent about 80 text messages to Sivarenjith and Pranav who sat for the examination at different centres in Attingal,” officers said. The accused prepared the answers on the Sanskrit College campus opposite to the University College. The cyber police had found the accused used SIM card-supported smartwatch to receive the SMSes.

According to the police officers, the PSC had a flawed system of handling the unused question papers. There was no proper auditing or safe custody of them. The Crime Branch has registered a case on the fraud. It will be headed by IG S Sreejith.

Besides Sivarenjith and Pranav, PSC had removed the name of A N Nazeem from the ranklist. Nazeem, the 28th-rank holder, is an accused in the police ranklist fraud. All the three have been debarred from sitting for PSC  examinations in future. The police and the PSC vigilance are clueless about the way in which Nazeem conducted the fraud. His usual mobile number did not receive any message during the examination.  All the three SFI leaders are accused in the attack case in University College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala PSC police constable examination fraud
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp