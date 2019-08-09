Rain claims five more lives in Kerala's Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The rain that has battered Kerala's Kozhikode district claimed five more lives.

The bodies of Makkool Muhammed Haji and Shareef Sakhafi, who went missing in the river at Valayannur near Kuttiyadi, were recovered.

Ranjith Lal, 40, succumbed to his head injuries following a fall into the flood water at Kannadikkal in Vengeri village

In a landslide reported at Vilangad, the rescue personnel recovered the body of Lissy, wife of Dasan and Benny, 52. The search for two others continues.

Three houses were completely damaged and three people are reportedly missing in the incident. Search and rescue operations are underway.

Another person died after falling into the water at Kannadikkal in Vengeri village.

The authorities have advised caution as the shutters of Kakkayam dam will be raised further soon.

As a precautionary measure, the residents staying in Cheruvannur, Kuttiyadi, Thiruvallur, Perambra, Thurayoor, Ayancheri, Maruthonkara, Changaroth, Chakkittapara, Velam, Maniyur gramapanchayats are being shifted to relief camps.

People staying on the banks of Chaliyar river are also being evacuated as the water level in the river is rising.

Also Read: Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say

As on Friday afternoon, over 6361 people from 2111 families have been shifted to 121 relief camps functioning in the district.

Kozhikode taluk- 75 camps, 1493 families, 3873 people



Koyilandy taluk- 7 camps, 52 families, 192 people



Vadakara taluk- 26 camps, 386 families, 1527 people



Thamarassery taluk- 13 camps, 180 families, 769 people

The movement of heavy vehicles along the Thamarassery ghat road has been suspended until further notice, District Collector informed.

Also Read: River waters flowing at dangerous levels, warns Kerala CM Vijayan

KERALA RAIN UPDATES

Helpline numbers issued

Kochi airport operations suspended till Sunday

Red alert issued in 9 districts

Holiday declared for schools

12 trains cancelled

Landslides, mud-slips reported from 24 places including Vilangad, Wayanad

Kakkayam dam shutters to be raised further

Periyar on the verge of overflowing; Aluva on high alert

Cancelled trains include