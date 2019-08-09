Rain claims five more lives in Kerala's Kozhikode
In a landslide reported at Vilangad, the rescue personnel recovered the body of Lissy, wife of Dasan and Benny, 52. The search for two others continues.
KOZHIKODE: The rain that has battered Kerala's Kozhikode district claimed five more lives.
The bodies of Makkool Muhammed Haji and Shareef Sakhafi, who went missing in the river at Valayannur near Kuttiyadi, were recovered.
Ranjith Lal, 40, succumbed to his head injuries following a fall into the flood water at Kannadikkal in Vengeri village
Three houses were completely damaged and three people are reportedly missing in the incident. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Another person died after falling into the water at Kannadikkal in Vengeri village.
The authorities have advised caution as the shutters of Kakkayam dam will be raised further soon.
As a precautionary measure, the residents staying in Cheruvannur, Kuttiyadi, Thiruvallur, Perambra, Thurayoor, Ayancheri, Maruthonkara, Changaroth, Chakkittapara, Velam, Maniyur gramapanchayats are being shifted to relief camps.
People staying on the banks of Chaliyar river are also being evacuated as the water level in the river is rising.
As on Friday afternoon, over 6361 people from 2111 families have been shifted to 121 relief camps functioning in the district.
Kozhikode taluk- 75 camps, 1493 families, 3873 people
Koyilandy taluk- 7 camps, 52 families, 192 people
Vadakara taluk- 26 camps, 386 families, 1527 people
Thamarassery taluk- 13 camps, 180 families, 769 people
The movement of heavy vehicles along the Thamarassery ghat road has been suspended until further notice, District Collector informed.
KERALA RAIN UPDATES
Helpline numbers issued
Kochi airport operations suspended till Sunday
Red alert issued in 9 districts
Holiday declared for schools
12 trains cancelled
Landslides, mud-slips reported from 24 places including Vilangad, Wayanad
Kakkayam dam shutters to be raised further
Periyar on the verge of overflowing; Aluva on high alert
Cancelled trains include
Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger (56379)
Alappuzha-Ernakulam Passenger (56302)
Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56381)
Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger (56382)
Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger (56387)
-
Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Kottayam) (66301)
Kollam-Ernakulam Memu (via Alappuzha)