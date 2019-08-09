Home States Kerala

Scores trapped after major landslide strikesWayanad

According to Transport Minister C K Saseendran, army and rescue teams cannot reach the area.

Landslide near Puthumala at Meppadi in Wayanad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Scores of people were stranded and several buildings including temples, churches and houses were destroyed in the gushing waters following a landslide at Puthumala, some 12 km from Meppadi near Kalpetta in Wayanad, on Thursday evening.

“The area has the tea plantation of Harrison Malayalam where hundreds of labourers work. They have their ‘padees’ there. It is feared that at least 30 people are stuck in these padees,” said a local source.  The rescue teams and others could not be reached as the Meppadi-Puthumala road has been blocked due to the landslide and uprooted trees. Vehicles cannot proceed beyond Kalladi, said a source.

Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

According to Transport Minister C K Saseendran, army and rescue teams cannot reach the area. “The road should be cleared for them to reach the spot and gather correct information. Earth-movers have been pressed into service to clear the road but heavy rain is posing a threat,” he said.  A video, said to be posted from Puthumala, showed shocking visuals of several buildings being razed to the ground in the deluge.
In other incidents, three persons including a couple died in the district on Thursday.

Sumesh, 28, and wife Prenu, 25, of Muttil Pazhashi Colony were killed following a landslide while a 24-year-old woman Muthu of Panamaram died while being shifted to a safe place.

Landslides were also reported at Makkiyaad and Thonichaal around noon on Thursday.Roads, houses and other buildings were flooded in Mananthavady town and suburbs after continuous downpour. Traffic along the Thamarasserry Ghat road was disrupted because of uprooted trees, while the other route connecting Kozhikode via Kuttiady Ghat road was also blocked due to a landslide. The Muthanga region of NH 766 was inundated blocking traffic on the Mysuru route.

The water level in the Banasura Sagar dam was 768.6 metres while it was 758.2 metres in the Karappuzha dam on Thursday. Karappuzha dam’s shutters will be opened at 8 am on August 9 if heavy rain continues.Around 4,976 people have been moved to 73 relief camps in the district.The district was expected to receive the heaviest rainfall yet overnight, the district administration said.  Services of the Army and NDRF have been requisitioned.

Pinarayi: Govt braced for any eventuality

T’Puram : Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government is prepared for any eventuality while terming the situation in landslide-hit Meppadi grave. A high-powered meeting was convened at the Chief Minister’s office on the rescue and relief measures to be initiated at Meppady.

