Southern Railway cancels more than 20 trains due to heavy rains in Palakkad

By PTI

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Friday suspended operations on two routes and cancelled over 20 trains due to floods caused by torrential rains in various regions of Palakkad division in Kerala.

Stating that a landslip was reported at Karakkad near Shoranur in central Kerala, the SR said train traffic has been affected between Palakkad and Ernakulam, Palakkad-Shoranur and Shoranur-Kozhikode sections.

Services on a 100-km stretch from Palakkad to Kuttipuram that runs parallel to Bharathappuzha River and from Feroke to Kallai have been suspended, a Southern Railway release said.

"Track has been suspended on these sections from 12.45 hours on August 9," the statement said.

According to SR, several trains were partially cancelled or diverted.