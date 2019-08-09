Home States Kerala

Train services in deep disarray after trees plunge into railway tracks

Train services in the state were disrupted after trees fell on the tracks in many parts under Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions on Thursday.

Published: 09th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2019 01:12 PM

kerala_floods

Following heavy rains, flights were diverted from Kozhikode and Cochin airport while trains services were affected after speed restrictions were imposed due to high winds and poor visibility. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Train services in the state were disrupted after trees fell on the tracks in many parts under Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions on Thursday. Speed restrictions were also imposed following a warning from the Met Department forecasting strong winds and poor visibility, making the train schedules go haywire.

Kerala rains: International flights diverted, delayed at Kochi, Kozhikode airports

According to a railway officer with the Palakkad division, 10 cases of trees falling on the tracks were reported from the division. “Three cases were reported from Shoranur-Angadippuram stretch and two from Angadippuram-Vaniyambalam. The other sections where trees fell on the tracks were Thalassery-Vadakara, Kozhikode-West Hill, Thikkodi-Koyilandy and Mahe-Thalassery,” he said.

Similar incidents were also reported from Thiruvananthapuram division. “Because of these, eight trains got delayed, with some of them running late by around 90 minutes. Mangala Express was the most affected,” said a railway officer from the division.

According to him, much of the problem was caused in Palakkad division. “After trees fell on the tracks in Palakkad division, train traffic has been confined to a single line,” he said. The trains were already running late after speed restrictions were imposed due to heavy rain. “To prevent any mishaps, the loco pilots have been directed to limit the speed to 60 kmph,” he added.

Train services along the coastal route via Alappuzha were affected on Wednesday after a tree fell on the tracks between Thuravur and Vayalar. Trains like Jan Shatabdi Express and Kochuveli-Bengaluru Express were diverted via Kottayam. Ernakulam-Kayamkulam and Kayamkulam-Ernakulam passenger trains were cancelled. Train services were restored only after a team from Ernakulam reached the spot and removed the tree.

